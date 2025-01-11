Sparrow & workers union add fourth bargaining session after talks fail Friday

Bargaining sessions between University of Michigan Health Sparrow and its caregivers union continued Friday

Talks ended without an agreement and will continue with an extra bargaining session happening Sunday

Leaders with the University of Michigan Health Sparrow and its caregivers union are adding an extra day of negotiations with over a week before a planned strike occurs.

The hospital and the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital-Michigan Nurses Association (PESCH-MNA) met Friday to discuss contract talks that have been ongoing since August.

WATCH: HOSPITAL VISITS FOR RESPIRATORY ILLNESS RISING AS LANSING CAREGIVER STRIKE LOOMS

Hospital visits for respiratory illness rising as Lansing caregiver strike looms

Discussion began around 8 a.m. and went on for 12-hours before leaders concluded their session around 8 p.m. and agreed to have a bargaining session on Sunday at 9 a.m.

The group says more than 2,000 members have been working without a contract since October 30. Earlier this week, the union voted to strike January 20 if a deal isn't reached.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook