Sparrow reaches 'tentative agreement' with union representing nurses, other medical workers

LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Hospital has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing 2,300 nurses and other medical workers at the hospital.

The tentative agreement on a three-year contract avoids a possible strike by members of the Michigan Nurses Association's Professional Employees Council of Sparrow Hospital. The agreement is not final until it is voted on by union members.

“Details of the agreement are forthcoming and PECSH-MNA caregivers will have the opportunity to vote on the contract in the coming days,” Sparrow Hospital wrote in a news release.

Union members had been without an official contract since Oct. 31 and noted that dangerously low staffing levels were threatening patient care.

Members had been asking Sparrow Hospital for a promsie of safe staffing processes, significant wage increases, no increase to healthcare premiums, no reduction in sick days and guaranteed access to personal protective equipment.

Sparrow says they want to continue work recruiting and retaining top talent, providing personal protective equipment and offer competitive wages and benefits to their workers.

Sparrow thanked their caregivers for continuing to provide care throughout the pandemic.

“Navigating the pandemic for the past 21 months has been challenging for everyone and our caregivers have responded with grace and compassion,” Sparrow wrote.

Fox 47 has reached out to the union for comment, but did not hear back immediately.

