Sparrow limiting patient visitors due to COVID-19 surge

LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Hospital is limiting its number of visitors due to the most recent COVID-19 surge.

Beginning Tuesday, the hospital will allow only one visitor per patient each day.

Patients or their representatives will be asked to coordinate with their family and friends so the appropriate visitors are allowed access.

There will be no change for patients in the pediatrics and women's services units, who will still be allowed to have two designated visitors throughout their stay.

There is also no change for patients in the Emergency Department, who are allowed one visitor once they're in a room.

Comfort Care and End-of-Life patients will be addressed on a case by case bases.

Sparrow said reducing the number of visitors into the health system helps to limit the spread of the virus and that it will reevaluate the policy when COVID numbers decline.

All COVID-19 positive patient visitors must set up an appointment by calling (517) 364-2514.

All visitors are required to properly wear face masks at all Sparrow locations. If a mask is not being properly worn, the individual will be asked to leave the facility and may lose their visitation rights.

For more information related to COVID, go to https://www.sparrow.org/covidcare.

