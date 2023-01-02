Sparrow Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023, baby girl Sofia!

LANSING, Mich. — At 1:43 a.m. Sunday, E.W. Sparrow Hospital welcomed their first baby of 2023. Parents Karen and Ben of Lansing welcomed baby Sofia.

The healthy baby girl weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and because she was the first baby of the new year, her parents received a car seat, teddy bear and other gifts from Sparrow.

"The baby was delivered by Attending Physician Nicole McGraw, D.O., and Medical Resident Jacquelyn Davis, M.D., with assistance from nurses Payton Shinabery and Katrina Brook," a press release said.

