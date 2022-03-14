Sparrow Foundation receives $5 million for cancer diagnosis and research

LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Hospital is getting a record breaking donation. Jim and Judith Herbert are donating $5 million to the Sparrow Foundation.

This is the couple's 101st donation to the Sparrow Foundation and the largest in the hospital's history.

The endowment will pay for diagnosis and treatment of cancer through genomics and precision medicine at Sparrow's Herbert-Herman Cancer Center.

