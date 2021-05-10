Sparrow asks Lansing to give up one block of Eighth Street for new surgical center

LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Health System is working on a project that promises to bring more business, jobs and health services to the Lansing region, a new surgical center to be built at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

And Sparrow is asking the city's permission to take over the block of Eighth Street between Michigan Avenue and Jerome Street for the project.

If approved by the City Council, Sparrow would use the area for parking and traffic overflow.

“This is our opportunity to upgrade from St. Lawrence. Which as you know is an older building. Put it closer to the hospital, the main campus and then upgrade out facilities. So things are progressing pretty well," said Sparrow President Alan Vierling.

The planned three-story 100,000-square-foot center will be built on several lots, including the current site of Childtime of Lansing daycare. The project was announced last October but planners still don't have a firm start date for construction.

Lanisng Mayor Andy Schor says it will help boost Lansing’s economy.

“Sparrow is right downtown. They are an access point for a lot of different people in the city. They are one of our biggest employers and having an expansion with more investments is really exciting," Schor said.

Vierling says the demand for out-patient surgical services has grown exponentially in recent years and this new center will meet that demand.

“The world is moving more toward an out-patient environment especially around procedures and so this gives us the ability to have that conversation and that dialogue and do the right thing by being there," said Vierling.

Right now the request for the 800-900 block of Eighth Street is still under review but according to city documents, there are no objections from any departments involved in this process.

City officials say the buildings on that block of Eighth Street are already owned by Sparrow.

The health system still needs final approval for the proposed building.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook