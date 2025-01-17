Spam Phone calls, why law enforcement say they’re hard to investigate

Ingham County Sheriff's Office released information on a new scam call circulating across the county.

The audio recording of the call reveals a caller pretending to be a former sergeant who wants to address a "legal matter". Authorities said this is all done in hopes of getting residents to send money.

Watch video above to hear residents' reactions to the call and hear why law enforcement say these kinds of calls are hard to investigate.

Neighbors reacted to the most recent scam call circulating across Ingham county.

Authorities said the goal of the call is to eventually collect money. Throughout the conversation, we’re told the caller was impersonating Eric Common, a retired Ingham County Sheriff’s Sergeant who retired several years ago.

Listen to full audio below:

“How did they even get this sergeant’s name?” Said resident Carl Hendges.

Ingham County Sheriff's Captain Andrew Daenzer said it's an easy task for scammers and while the average person may think it's simple to investigate this act, it’s actually the opposite.

“There's applications out there that can shield the phone number or hide the phone number from us, or provide the wrong phone number, so its difficult for us to track them down and hold them accountable,” Daenzer said.

Daenzer said his department will never call a resident asking them for money or to issue a warrant. He also notes that it's important that you take preventative steps like hanging up immediately and reporting the crime to law enforcement.

