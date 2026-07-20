Spain fans celebrate World Cup win at Lansing watch party

LANSING, Mich — Spain supporters celebrated a World Cup victory at Ozone’s Brewhouse in Old Town Lansing on Sunday after Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time, capping off a month of busy watch parties.

WATCH: SPAIN FANS CELEBRATE WORLD CUP WIN IN LANSING

Spain fans celebrate World Cup win in Lansing

Spain fan Michael Arrieta celebrated with his family and said he stayed in touch with relatives overseas during the match.

“I have family in Spain. I was communicating with them throughout the game and they were super excited to see Spain win the game. It’s huge,” Arrieta said.

Arrieta said the watch parties brought together fans of many countries in a friendly atmosphere.

WATCH: MID-MICHIGAN FANS PACK LANSING BAR FOR USA VS. BELGIUM WORLD CUP MATCH

Mid-Michigan fans pack Lansing bar for USA vs. Belgium World Cup match

“You have people with so many jerseys from different teams and different countries… and we just get along for the beautiful game that soccer is and everybody just gets along and we respect each other. It’s great,” he said.

Most of the watch parties at Ozone’s during the tournament were centered around Team USA, which was eliminated about two weeks before the final. Chris Allen, an English native visiting from Florida, said he believes U.S. soccer is still trending upward.

“If this country does anything well it’s getting their kids behind sports. I think it could be part of the development in the game and the country,” Allen said.

WATCH: PACKED OZONE'S BREWHOUSE CELEBRATES AS TEAM USA ADVANCES TO WC ROUND OF 16

Packed Ozone's Brewhouse celebrates as Team USA advances to WC Round of 16

Ozone’s Brewhouse manager Mark Wolbert said the month brought extra work and a lot of excitement for staff. Wolbert is already planning for the next World Cup.

“I can’t wait for what’s going to happen for the next World Cup. I can’t wait for what we’re going to be able to show you from what we’ve learned for this one to where we’re at for that one,” Wolbert said.

Soccer fans will now look ahead to the 2030 World Cup, which will feature matches hosted across six nations, including Spain, the newest world champion.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.