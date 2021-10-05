Space that housed The Loft in Lansing is now The Studio at 414

LANSING, Mich. — After serving as a concert venue for a decade, The Loft closed last year.

The location in the 400 block of East Michigan Avenue is now an event space called the Studio at 414.

“Honestly, I want people to be able to make really great memories, with their family friends and that kind of thing and we kind of want to brighten up the Lansing downtown life,” said property manager Stacey Wesolek.

Westlock said the owners knew it was time to switch up the vibe after the pandemic hit. So, instead of larger crowds coming in and out of the building, The Studio at 414 allows people to book the building for intimate events.

“You can have your wedding or reunion up here and then be able to go an enjoy the downtown night life up the street,” Wesolek said.

The renovation took about six months. That included painting, demolition of a huge stage, installing a DJ booth and repairing the floor.

“We resurfaced the floor,” Wesolek said. “We wanted to keep the traditional wood floor. It was built in 1916, so we touched it up and cleaned it up.”

If you book the venue, you may recognize staff members from nearby bars.

“We have bars down below. So, and some of those bars are open two days a week, so we can use those employees to staff the events here,” Wesolek said.

