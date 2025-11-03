South Lansing Ministries continues to stock up their pantry amid partial SNAP benefit rollout

LANSING, Mich — As questions continue to swirl around when food stamp recipients will receive their partial SNAP benefits for November, local food pantries across Lansing have been working overtime to make sure no one goes hungry.

The federal government told a judge Monday it will use all remaining contingency funds to provide reduced SNAP benefits in November

Local food pantries like South Lansing Ministries reports higher traffic as families seek extra food support during the delay.

Executive Director Alison Laverdiere says the pantry is keeping up by doubling food orders and moving supplies faster.

Volunteers like Bette Jo reassure neighbors that the pantry will continue providing food and assistance “no matter what.”

At South Lansing Ministries, visitors are greeted with warmth and reassurance from longtime volunteer Bette Jo, who serves as a greeter.

“I like the job that I have… I’m a greeter,” she says with a smile.“Hi Ms. so-and-so, nice to see you again!”

Bette Jo has seen firsthand the anxiety many families are feeling as the federal government announced only a partial distribution of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November.

“They are very concerned about it,” she says. “They know we’re busy because of it.”

In the next room, Alison Laverdiere, Executive Director of South Lansing Ministries, is hard at work doubling up on her weekly food orders from the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

“Peanut butter — and maybe if they have it,” she says. “I know they’re limited on items right now.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding federal aid, Laverdiere says the pantry is doing what it always does: serving neighbors in need.

“It’s relatively the same,” she explains. “We’ve just been a bit busier than in the past, but food-wise we do have a lot — we’re just going through it quicker.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that remaining contingency funds will be used to provide partial SNAP benefits this month, but officials say it could take weeks or even months for some recipients to receive them.

Until then, local pantries like South Lansing Ministries are stepping in to fill the gap — and to remind the community that they’re not alone.

“We’re here for you,” Betty Jo says. “No matter what.”

