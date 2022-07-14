Some lawmakers seek to ban drag shows from happening in Michigan public schools

LANSING, Mich. — A group of Michigan lawmakers are proposing legislation that would ban drag shows in public schools and allow parents to sue school districts that violate the proposed law.

House Bill 6306 was introduced to the legislature about two weeks ago.

It's being sponsored by Republican representatives including Ryan Berman, Steven Johnson, Luke Meerman, Steve Carra, Beau LaFave, Bob Bezotte and Terrance Mekoski and Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.

The bill seeks to prevent kindergarten through 12th grade school districts from hosting, presenting, displaying or exposing students to a drag show or drag presentations.

"We need to be focused on educating our kids properly instead of spending time with things like sexual perversion and worrying about drag queens coming in," said Rep. Steve Carra.

FOX 47 News found no evidence of any Michigan schools having drag shows, but Rep. Carra says its happening in other states, and his colleagues want to make sure it doesn't happen here.

"We need to focus on math, reading and other things that are important to a young child's development," Carra said.

One mid-Michigan drag queen says he likely wouldn't perform for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

However, he says the bill represents a larger issue.

"It really isn't a bad thing to have drag shows in Michigan schools. We have LGBTQ students in schools. They are already sheltered and want to be in a shell because they are in school and are scared to come out. They wonder what people are going to say and how the kids are going to make them feel. From my point of view, its ridiculous," said Delicious.

Lansing native, Alex Diaz says he understands that some drag shows can be risque at times but also thinks people should be open to other communities and cultures.

"So taking kids to Hooters when they're young doesn't make them straight. If you're gonna do that, what's wrong with having kids exposed to drag shows? I can understand the apprehension, but I think people need to open up a little bit more," said Diaz.

If approved, the bill would also allow parents to sue any school district that allows these kinds of performances for anywhere between $2,500 and $10,000.

Delicious says he's never been asked to perform at a school lower than the college level.

The bill was introduced to the House on June 30 and is currently before the Rules and Competitiveness Committee.

