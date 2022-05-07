More Lansing-area landlords refusing Section 8 vouchers

LANSING, Mich. — More Lansing-area landlords are no longer accepting Section 8 housing vouchers, which is creating problems for families seeking affordable housing.

Rental prices in the Lansing area continue to rise. The trend means landlords can get significantly more money outside of the government program.

Lansing Housing Commission Director Doug Fleming says its a problem that's getting worse.

“Over the last four to five months we’ve had as many as 16 Section 8 vouchers turned back into us because they couldn’t find the housing that meets their needs,” Fleming said.

According to Fleming, the city needs more affordable housing units, especially for large families.

“There are a lot of families that can’t find the larger units that they need. Lots of the affordable housing that is getting built is one or two bedroom units. It works for certain size families but not lots of families,” said Fleming.

In response, the Lansing Housing Commission is working to make becoming a Section 8 landlord more attractive.

“We will be paying upfront premiums to landlords kind of a welcome to the program fee, a welcome back fee if they previously participated and are coming back and a fee to pay for 30 days worth of rent for tenants who vacate before the lease runs out,” said Fleming.

Under the incentive program, landlords could get anywhere between $500 to $1,200 dollars.

