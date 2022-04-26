Some Lansing residents could get 'guaranteed basic income' under pilot program

LANSING, Mich. — Some Lansing residents could be getting a financial boost under a new pilot program being rolled out by the city.

The guaranteed basic income program, a group of residents who meet certain income requirements would get a regular stipend from the city to help out with their financial needs.

The city hasn't yet determined how many people will participate, how they'll be chosen or how much they'll get.

“Folks would get dollars with some kind of regularity. Whether its monthly, or every two months. We have to work out all the details. So we put money into the pot and once we get the money from the federal government which we expect in about August we can start moving forward with this and many of the other incredible programs," said Mayor Andy Schor.

Schor says money for the program will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The pilot will last for two years distribute a total of $1 million.

Guaranteed income pilot programs have been tried in many countries and in cities such as Pittsburgh and Stockton, California.

Advocates say such programs go a long way toward doing away with poverty.

Schor says organizers are looking at several methods to make sure the money has a big impact.

“We may have folks talking some financial empowerment classes. We may focus it in certain parts of the city. So we’re working on how it will look but wanted to try a pilot to see how this would help some of our citizens who need it the most," he said.

Schor expects the program to be rolled out in the late summer and said families could be selected using a lottery.

