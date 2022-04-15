Social Security Administration rolls out equity action plan

LANSING, Mich. — The Social Security Administration is rolling out a plan to make sure the agency and its programming are operating in a more equitable manner.

The agency's Equity Action Plan is inspired by an executive order signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year calling on all government agencies to find ways to make sure marginalized people are be served in a fair and equitable way.

In the executive order, Biden urged federal agencies " to pursue a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all, including people of color and other people who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality.”

Some of the changes include increasing grant opportunities for schools hat serve minority communities, making the Social Security card application process smoother for transgender people, and stepping up efforts to collect race and ethnicity data.

“Social Security’s programs touch the lives of nearly every American, providing income security for the diverse populations we serve, including people facing barriers, people with disabilities, people who are widowed, retirees, and their families,” Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security, said in a statement. “Systemic barriers may prevent people who need our programs the most from accessing them. Our Equity Action Plan will help to reduce these barriers and ensure people have access to our services.”

If you'd like to learn more about the Equity Action Plan click here: Equity Action Plan information

