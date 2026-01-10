LANSING, Mich — After the high winds that we experienced during the day on Friday, winds will gradually calm into the overnight hours to about 5-10 mph.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Snow returns to Mid-Michigan Saturday into Sunday with a drop in temperatures

On Saturday, snow showers will be moving into the area with the possibility of a rain/snow mix earlier in the day. Closer to the afternoon hours, the rain/snow mix will turn into snow. We're also tracking snow showers on Sunday morning that will clear out by the evening.

Temperature wise, we're seeing a drop from what we saw earlier in the week. High temperatures in the 30's for the weekend with low's in the mid 20's.

On Tuesday, a brief warm up is expected with a high of 40 degrees but that is paired with the chance of rain and snow.

For the rest of next week, high temperatures will fluctuate between the 30's and 20's with the chance for snow showers on Wednesday and Friday.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.