Small market on Lansing's east side offers personalized service and welcoming vibe

LANSING, Mich. — A tiny little market on Lansing's east side is having a huge impact on the community and its only been open since last fall but its not just what's on thier shelves that's making a difference.

Its the East Lansing Food Co-op or ELFCO market.

A small and welcoming space nestled inside of the new Allen Neighborhood Center.

"We will check you out. Its kind of a suggestive term but we will check you out," said gernal manager, Sally Potter.

One of the first things you'll notice as you walk inside are the table and chair sets by the front door and boutique feel of the store.

New customer, Ronald Riffin, says the place has a welcoming vibe.

"You come in here and the people are respectful. They're like is that everything for you. They greet you when you come in. That's enjoyable. zi think this grocery store is really good," said Ronal Riffin.

General manager Sally Potter says the store offers reasonably priced food and makes people happy.

"We run through a register. We ask if there's anything you couldn't find. Its a personalized approach to grocery shopping," said Potter.

Aside from the human to human connection, ELFCO's market offers something most places have ditched.

"Every item has a prce tag and our older customers love that alot because that's the environment they grew up in.," said Potter.

The fresh foods are locally sourced which helps the customer and the local economy.

"This food is being produced locally. Its going directly to their income stream and it contributes to the food security in our area," said produce manager Milton Shoup.

The ELFCO market is open Monday through Friday from 10. a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday from 10a.m. -7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook