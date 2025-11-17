Small Lansing comic shop competes with big retailers through personal service

As downtown Lansing prepares for the holidays, small businesses like Summit Comics and Games are finding ways to stand out against major retailers.

Marcus Embry, interim manager at Summit Comics and Games, said the local shop sells comic books, board games and action figures. While big box stores offer holiday deals, he believes small businesses have a competitive advantage.

"It's all about the customer service. Like when people feel welcome, when they know that you like having them in your store, then they'll come back," Embry said.

The shop's smaller size allows staff to build relationships with customers and understand their preferences, according to Embry.

"A lot of regulars, and we make sure that we keep them in mind. Once we know somebody well enough to know their likes and dislikes, we make sure we can gear toward what they need," Embry said.

Summit Comics will offer its own Black Friday deals, including new book releases. Embry emphasized that shopping local benefits the community beyond the holiday season.

"When money stays in your community, it builds your community. Ultimately, anything that I can find amongst the people who live around me and know that that's coming back to my community - it's a point of personal pride," Embry said.

