Small Business Saturday: What to expect from local businesses

LANSING, Mich. — As millions of shoppers head to big-box stores this Black Friday, Lansing-area small businesses are getting creative to prepare for the next day, Small Business Saturday.

"I think it's important to keep to keep those dollars here, circulating throughout the community," Steve Japinga, the Vice President of public affairs at Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce said.

Japinga said for every dollar spent locally, $0.67 stays in the community. And according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Americans spent a total of $20 billion during Small Business Saturday last year.

"Think about job creation... boosting our local economy and then really preserving neighborhoods," Japinga said. "We're in a neighborhood here where all of this is economic development, small businesses. And that's why it's so important to continue to get out."

Bradly Rakowski, owner of Bradly's Home and Garden in Old Town, said he does not expect COVID-19 to be a deterrent this year, and is expecting a very busy day Saturday.

"Actually, last year, we had an amazing Small Business Saturday I think because of COVID," Rakowski siad. "A lot of people realize that being stuck at home, shopping online.... if you don't get out and support local businesses, they're just going to go away. So we're seeing a renewed interest in small businesses and shopping local."

Some businesses, such as Lansing's Preuss Pets, are offering special events this weekend.

"On top of our normal specials that we run—they actually start on Black Friday and go on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday—we are celebrating Fred, who is one of our store pets and has been with us for over 30 years," Kirbay Preuss, store manager of Preuss Pets said.

The pet store is holding a 30th wedding anniversary celebration for Fred the tortoise and his wife Ginger, two popular store pets.

Saturday you can also catch the Holiday Makers Market, hosted by Capital Hippie in downtown Lansing.

The market will feature the six vendors inside of the Middle Village Micro Market, as well as as a second location at the Lansing atrium, located on 215 S Washington Square, featuring 20 more vendors. Shoppers will also find face painting, live music and other entertainment at the market.

"We want to buy all of our Chirstmas presents from artists from around the Lansing area," Laura Castle, owner of Capital Hippie and organizer of the Holiday Makers Market, said. "You can walk right in and leave with all of your Christmas gifts. There's a variety of makers that you really could knock out everyone. And I challenge everyone to do that."

Here are some of the stores participating in this Small Business Saturday:

Country Stitches, East Lansing

Capitol Discount, Lansing

Bradly’s Home and Garden, Old Town Lansing

Kositchek’s, Downtown Lansing

Saddleback BBQ, Reo Town Lansing

Moneyball, Okemos

Kellie’s Consignments, Okemos

The Peanut Shop, Downtown Lansing

Preuss Pets, Old Town Lansing

Arendsen Jewelers, Downtown Lansing

Captial City Home Brew Supply, Downtown Lansing

Capital City Market, Downtown Lansing

Impression 5 Gift Shop, Downtown Lansing

La Fille Gallery, Downtown Lansing

Lansing Art Gallery, Downtown Lansing

Middle Village Micro Market, Downtown Lansing

Nelson Gallery, Downtown Lansing

Neva Lee's, Downtown Lansing

Nuts and Bolts, Downtown Lansing

Riverfront Cycle, Downtown Lansing

Socialight Society, Downtown Lansing

Summit Comics & Games, Downtown Lansing

