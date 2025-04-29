Slow Down, Save Lives: MDOT Urges Caution in Work Zones

Amazon delivery driver Mitchell knows the challenges of driving through construction zones and the importance of being cautious around workers.

The

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) urges drivers to treat construction workers with the same care as pedestrians.



Aaron Jenkins from MDOT highlights the dangers of distracted driving in work zones, especially during Work Zone Safety Awareness Week.



MDOT warns that most fatal work zone crashes occur between May and September, and automated cameras will be used to issue tickets for violations.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I've been with Amazon as a delivery associate for about three years," said Mitchell, an Amazon delivery driver.

Asya Lawrence

Mitchell has had his fair share of driving through construction zones.

"It has definitely made my job a little more of a task," he said.

But he says no matter how much of a rush he's in, he's always cautious of the construction workers around him.

"You just gotta treat them like pedestrians — treat them how they would treat you," Mitch said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation wants all drivers to take the same precautions as they drive through the various construction zones across Mid-Michigan.

"If you're driving 55 miles an hour and you look at a text message for five seconds... you just went the entire length of a football field blind," said Aaron Jenkins.

Asya Lawrence

Aaron Jenkins and the rest of the Michigan Department of Transportation team are spreading this message now more than ever — it's part of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week.

"We're reminding drivers to stay focused and pay attention as you're driving through work zones... our workers are out there trying to do their job, and they want to make it safely to their families," Jenkins said.

According to MDOT, most construction worker-involved fatal crashes happen between the months of May and September. So this is a critical time to remind drivers to slow down in construction zones — to save lives and to avoid serious consequences.

"The cameras will be out on some of the projects, so they will automatically take pictures and send tickets," Jenkins said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook