Silver Bells in the City: What you need to know before you go

LANSING, Mich — (WSYM) - Silver Bells in the City returns for the 40th year. Downtown Lansing will be filled with holiday cheer as thousands of people from our neighborhood.

We will be live in our 5:30 p.m. newscast with a special edition of FOX 47 News from downtown Lansing.

FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish tells us there is a small chance for rain with breezy conditions and mild temperatures in the 40s.

MAIN WX FOR WEB 1121

And there are plenty of things to do:



5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Silver Bells Village

6:00 p.m. 27th Annual Electric Light Parade

7:25 p.m. State Christmas Tree Lighting

7:30 p.m. Community Sing Along with David Archuleta

7:35 p.m. Drone Light Show

7:50 p.m. Fireworks

You can watch the parade here on FOX 47 starting at 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 22.

You can also watch replays on FOX 47 on the following days and times:



Thursday, 11/28 (Thanksgiving Day) from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. following “FOX 47 Morning News.”

Friday, 11/29, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., following “FOX 47 Morning News.”

Sunday, 12/22, from 4:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. following “Detroit Lions Football on FOX.”

Wednesday, 12/25 (Christmas Day) from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Or, if you’re heading downtown, here are some things you need to know:

Parking:

Starting at 4:00 p.m., there will be free parking available at the following State of Michigan surface lots: Allegan and Library visitor lots, Elliott- Larsen Lot, Allegan, Ottawa, Butler, and Pine.

Senior Reporter Danny Valle tells us what drivers can expect for road closures for the 40th Silver Bells in the City event.

Street closures coming as Lansing celebrates 40th Silver Bells In The City

The parade will make its way through the heart of downtown, stepping off at the corner of Lenawee Street and South Washinton Square.

City of Lansing

FOX 47 contributor and the Silver Bells Parade broadcast host Bob Hoffman shows us the best places to take in the festivities.

Silver Bells Electric Light Parade Route and Places

And did you know that the 38th state Christmas tree came from right here in our neighborhood?

St. Johns neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg shows us what it takes to get the tree ready for prime time.

See how the Michigan State tree is being prepped for Silver Bells in the City

We hope you enjoy the parade! And Happy Holidays!

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook