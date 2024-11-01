O CHRISTMAS TREE: Take a look at the 2024 Michigan State Tree

A tree in Eagle Township, donated by Rich and Dorcas Albertson, is set to become the 2024 Michigan State Tree, celebrating cherished family memories.

The tree, once a beloved Christmas decoration, is being cut down due to space issues but will now serve a greater purpose as the state tree.

Watch the journey of this special tree and its significance to the Albertson family in the video above.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A tree here in Eagle Township is getting ready for a big role. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you the excitement as the tree will become the 2024 Michigan State Tree.

Neighbors gathered from far and wide to see Michigan's next state tree cut down from Rich and Dorcas Albertson's yard—a tree they say holds many memories.

"When it was small, we used to decorate it every Christmas because we could do it without having to stand on a ladder. It was so small," said Dorcas Albertson.

Over the years, that tree grew and grew, to the point where it began to pose problems...

"When we built, the tree was already here, and we had no idea it was going to get this big," said Rich Albertson.

The Albertsons told me that the tree was encroaching on their driveway, but instead of getting rid of it, it will now serve a bigger purpose in a few short weeks.

"It's going to come to the Capitol to represent Silver Bells this year," said Miller.

Christmas Tree Harvest Crew member Heath Miller told me that the tree was pronounced the State Tree for 2024, taking the Albertsons' decorating tradition full circle.

"I'm sure it's going to bring a little emotion at that time, and it's especially exciting because a certain person gets to turn on the lights for the tree," said Dorcas Albertson.

That special person is their grandson, Calvin, who shared favorite memories of the tree as well.

"Sometimes, when it was getting into the driveway, we would go trim it or give it haircuts, as we called it," said Calvin Bueche.

As the tree was cut, neighbors cheered with excitement, knowing that the Albertsons' history would make new history for years to come.

"It started out as a Christmas tree and is now ending up as a Christmas tree," said Rich Albertson.

You can see the Albertsons' tree in front of the Capitol starting November 2nd and at Silver Bells on November 22nd.

