Silver Bells in the City schedule of events

LANSING, Mich. — Dreaming of a bright Christmas? Silver Bells in the City is the event for you! On Friday, Nov. 18, families from all over mid-Michigan are invited to get wrapped up in the Christmas spirit in downtown Lansing. From holiday shopping at the Silver Bells Village to the 25th Annual Electric Light Parade, there are events that appeal to everyone!

Silver Bells will kick off at 5 p.m. with different Michigan vendors, holiday shopping, refreshments and more in the Silver Bells Village. The village will be located on the 100 block of East Allegan Street between Washington Square and Grand Avenue. The village will be open until 9 p.m. on Friday.

The Electric Light Parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the corner of Lenawee Street and Washington Square. The parade will conclude with the arrival of Santa Claus in Lansing at the corner of Hillsdale Street and Capitol Avenue. For the full parade route, watch this video of FOX 47 News chief photographer Russell Shellberg as he navigates the best places to sit during the parade.

Immediately following the parade, the lighting of this year's official state Christmas tree will commence. The lighting of the tree will be followed by the community sing, lead by American Idol contestant Jacob Moran.

Following the community sing, the Firefly Drone Light Show will begin, where 200 drones will fly up into the sky synchronized to music for all to hear.

As a grand finale for Friday night, fireworks will light up the sky over the Capitol following the Firefly Drone Light Show.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Silver Bells will be hosting a 5k through Downtown Lansing at 9 a.m. For more information or to sign up, click here.

For more information on parking and road closures for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, click here.

Can't attend the event in person? No worries, FOX 47 News has you covered! The festivities will all be streamed live on FOX 47.

