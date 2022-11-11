Silver Bells in the City road closures and parking

LANSING, Mich. — Starting Thursday, Nov. 17, several road closures and lane reductions will be in effect for the 2022 Silver Bells in the City. Road closures should be expected through Saturday afternoon.

Northbound Capitol Avenue from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, through noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, to accommodate the Showmobile.

Allegan Street between Washington Square and Grand Avenue will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, through noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, for the Silver Bells Village. Lane restriction for Allegan Street will occur west of Townsend Street.

Parade staging will close down Washington Avenue from St. Joseph Street to Lenawee Street on Friday, Nov. 18, at 11:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Hillsdale Street from Capitol Avenue to Grand Avenue will also be closed during this time.

Additional road closures for Silver Bells events on Friday, Nov. 18, include:

Southbound Grand Avenue at Kalamazoo Street to Hillsdale Street – 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Southbound Capitol Avenue from Ottawa Street to Michigan Avenue – 3:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Allegan Street at S. Capitol Avenue – 3:50 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Southbound Capitol Avenue from Kalamazoo Street to St. Joseph Street – 3:55 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Washington Square from Lenawee Street to Ottawa Street - 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Michigan Avenue at Grand Avenue – 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ottawa Street from Grand Avenue to Seymour Avenue – 5 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Washtenaw Street between Townsend St. and Grand Avenue – 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lenawee Street between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue – 4:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo Street between Townsend St. and Grand Avenue – 4:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Allegan Street between Pine Street and Washington Sq. – 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m

Washtenaw Street between Pine St. and Walnut St. – 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Walnut St. between Washtenaw St. and Ottawa St. – 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Lane reductions will be in effect on Friday, Nov. 18, at the following locations:

Ottawa Street between Walnut Street and Pine Street – noon to 9:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Street West of Grand Avenue – noon to 9:30 p.m.

Northbound Washington Avenue from W. Malcolm X Street to St. Joseph Street – 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sidewalk closures for the Firefly Drone Show will begin prior to the start of the drone show and will open back up with the conclusion of the show. Allegan Street, between South Pine Street and Walnut Street, and Ottawa Street, between South Pine Street and Capitol Avenue, will be affected.

The following is a list of parking restrictions for Silver Bells:

Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning at 6 p.m. there will be no parking on the east side of Capitol Avenue, from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street.

Thursday, Nov. 17, beginning at 6 p.m.

No parking on Allegan Street between South Washington Square and Grand Avenue

No parking on South Washington Avenue from St. Joseph Street to Lenawee Street

No parking on South Capitol Avenue between Lenawee Street and St. Joseph Street

No parking on Lenawee Street between South Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue

No parking on Hillsdale between South Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue

Friday, Nov. 18, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

No parking on Ottawa Street between North Washington Square and North Capitol Avenue

No parking on Capitol Avenue between Ottawa Street and Lenawee Street

Friday, Nov. 18, beginning at 4 p.m.

Allegan Street between Pine and South Washington Square

Washtenaw Street between Pine and Walnut Street

Walnut Street between Allegan Street and Ottawa Street

Ottawa Street between Grand Avenue and South Washington Square and Ottawa between North Capitol Avenue and Seymour Avenue

North Capitol Avenue between Ionia Street and Ottawa Street

Michigan Avenue between Grand Avenue and Capitol Avenue

Washtenaw Street between South Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue

Kalamazoo Street between South Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue

Washington Avenue between Lenawee Street and Ionia Street

For more information, visit the Lansing Public Service Department website.

