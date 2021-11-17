Silver Bells in the City floats will light up the night on Friday

LANSING, Mich. — We are just days away from the Silver Bells in the City Electric Light Parade. Parts of downtown will be transformed, all aglow with marching bands, floats and good Old St. Nick himself.

The event was virtual last year because of the pandemic but organizers say this year it will be bigger and better than before and the floats will be among the biggest attractions.

“We are building our float. Which is actually Greg and Sandy Southwell at Sky Blue Farms. They have a mule and a wagon that they are decorating with lots of lights. We have to have at least 5,000," said Dawn Haddad, director of development at Ele's Place. "It's pretty fun to make that all come together. It's been really fun to make the design come together and make sure we get all the lights and the fun,” said Haddad.

The float is one of the ways the organization is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Haddad estimates the organization has helped over 30,000 kids navigate through grief since its founding.

She says part of the fun of participating in Silver Bells is the teamwork required to make the float a reality.

“We have about 20 people between those who are going to ride on the float and those who are decorating it,” Haddad said.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light is both a participant and a sponsor of this year’s Silver Bells event, and officials say their float is going to be a show-stopper.

“We are going to have a lighted bucket truck as well as a lighted dump truck that will pull a float. We’re coming in strong with over 10,000 lights on all three of those pieces to really set the stage as the electric producer in the region,’ said Amy Adamy, a Lansing Board of Water and Light spokewoman.

The Silver Bells Electric Light Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday. The parade route follows Capitol Avenue to Hillsdale Street to Washington Avenue to Ottawa Street.

