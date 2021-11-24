Sidecar Slider Bar opens in Lansing, plans to serve food until 2 a.m. every night

LANSING, Mich. — Sidecar Slider Bar opened in downtown Lansing on Tuesday.

"All of our food is craft quality handmade," said general manager Josiah Moore. "Want to give anyone a place where they can come and eat some great food, have a great cocktail, a great beer and enjoy a great environment."

The restaurant has three locations in Michigan. Their Lansing location is on Michigan Avenue and Cedar Street, right across from the Jackson Field.

"For this location, we saw an opportunity in this market that no one else was fulfilling. And that was being able to provide a place that had a kitchen open until two o'clock in the morning," Moore said.

The restaurant will be open from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.

"We have bourbons that you cannot get anywhere else," Moore said. "We have draft beer you cannot get anywhere else. You will not be able to find our sliders anywhere else."

Sliders are small as a rule, but Sidecar Slider Bar makes theirs bigger.

"You don't need six sliders to be full," Moore said, two can be just enough.

The restaurant's official grand opening is on Wednesday, as a treat they're serving rare and hard to find beer samples.

