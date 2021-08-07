Shootings in Lansing leave 2 injured, including 8-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. — Two shootings in Lansing on Friday left two injured including an 8-year-old boy.

The shooting involving the 8 year-old happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Miller Road on Lansing's south side.

The boy was in a car when the suspects fired a weapon in another vehicle nearby, according to police.

The boy was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not life threatening, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Lansing police said they believe this incident was random and the boy was not the intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

The other shooting occurred around 3:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Lansing police said they received a report of shots fired and initially one person said their vehicle had been shot.

Police said shortly after, there was a reported walk-in shooting victim at the hospital who had a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The incident is believed to have occurred at a party, and the people involved knew each other. Evidence was recovered at the scene.

Lansing police say there is no danger to the public.

