Several cars stolen from GM Lansing Grand River lot

LANSING, Mich. — Police are investigating after several cars were stolen from the General Motors Lansing Grand River lot. It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Security guards for General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly and Stamping Plant called the Lansing Police Department regarding an unknown number of stolen vehicles from their lot.

They told police that the suspects entered the lot near William Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, then drove off in several vehicles.

General Motors is taking inventory to confirm how many vehicles were taken, though some have already been recovered by neighboring jurisdictions.

