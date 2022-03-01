Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Several cars stolen from GM Lansing Grand River lot

General Motors
General Motors/Facebook/CNN
General Mototrs
General Motors
Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 14:03:32-05

LANSING, Mich. — Police are investigating after several cars were stolen from the General Motors Lansing Grand River lot. It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Security guards for General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly and Stamping Plant called the Lansing Police Department regarding an unknown number of stolen vehicles from their lot.

They told police that the suspects entered the lot near William Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, then drove off in several vehicles.

General Motors is taking inventory to confirm how many vehicles were taken, though some have already been recovered by neighboring jurisdictions.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter