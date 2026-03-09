Section of Lansing River Trail closed under Cesar Chavez Avenue due to flood damage

LANSING, Mich — A portion of the Lansing River Trail has been closed after flood damage was reported beneath Cesar Chavez Avenue.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that the Lansing River Trail underneath Cesar Chavez Avenue is currently closed due to flood damage.

Detours are available in both directions, using the Turner Street sidewalk and Dodge River Drive to get around the affected area.

CITY OF LANSING LANSING RIVER TRAIL DETOUR

There is no timetable for when repairs are expected to be completed. Updates are expected from the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information, contact the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department at (517) 483-4277.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

