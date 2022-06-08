Watch
Second annual Frida 5K is taking place in Lansing Saturday

running
Posted at 3:16 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 15:16:55-04

LANSING, Mich. — The second annual Frida 5K run or walk takes place in Lansing on Saturday.

The race starts at 9 a.m. at Granger Meadows. Interested runners or walkers can still sign up on the race's website for $35 until 6 p.m. on Friday.

