Second annual Frida 5K is taking place in Lansing Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — The second annual Frida 5K run or walk takes place in Lansing on Saturday.

The race starts at 9 a.m. at Granger Meadows. Interested runners or walkers can still sign up on the race's website for $35 until 6 p.m. on Friday.

