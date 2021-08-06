Schor issues mask mandate for Lansing facilities

LANSING, Mich. — Not even 24 hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deemed Lansing a substantial COVID-19 transmission area, Mayor Andy Schor decided to require masks inside all city facilities.

“It’s an inconvenience, but we want to beat COVID and we’re going to do any and everything we can to beat COVID,” Schor said.

Schor said, as Lansing’s leader, his top priority is to protect residents from COVID-19.

“We are going to be requiring any member of the public that comes into the city to wear a mask, and we would have masks, and our employees will be wearing a mask when assisting the public,” Schor said.

The most recent data from the Ingham County Health Department shows that Ingham County has seven people hospitalized from COVID-19.

According to the CDC and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Lansing region has had a spike in transmitting the virus, which is why Schor said the mask mandate decision was an easy one.

So what’s considered a city facility? Places like City Hall, the police department, fire stations and all three of the city’s community centers.

Schor said he hopes the mask mandate will encourage more people to do their parts as residents and get vaccinated.

“The more vaccinations we have, the quicker COVID will reduce and go away,” he said.

The mask mandate will go into effect Monday, which is the same day as the next City Council meeting.

As of right now, Council meetings will still be held inside City Hall, but everyone including Council members will be required to wear a mask.