Schor: Federal infrastructure money will pay for street repairs, flood prevention

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor joined U.S Rep. Elissa Slotkin on Friday to discuss the ways the newly approved federal infrastructure package with impact the city.

This investment, Slotkin said, is a huge generational investment.

"This infrastructure bill is going to transform the state of infrastructure in the state of Michigan," said Slotkin.

Michigan is expected to receive more than $7.3 billion from President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

Slotkin said the influx of money will support hundreds of thousands of union jobs across the state.

“In addition to rebuilding our infrastructure it’s going to produce, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of jobs, middle class jobs and more importantly jobs that cannot be outsourced," Slotkin said.

Schor said his first priority will be improving Lansing's roads and implementing protections against flooding in the city.

“If you’ve driven on our roads you know we have about $300 million in need right now. This bill is going to be generational change. This is going to be incredible for our city," Schor said.

State Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. encouraged lawmakers in the Capitol to work together to allocate the money and get infrastructure projects underway.

"We need to put politics aside and do what's best for the Michigan people," he said. "Because at the end of the day a crumbling bridge doesn't know if it's in a Republican or Democratic district and the car underneath it isn't necessarily a Republican or Democrat."

Leaders expect to see the money from the infrastructure package by this spring but are already planning how to best use it.

