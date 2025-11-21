Safe Thanksgiving cooking guidelines from Michigan officials

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is encouraging residents to prioritize food safety as they prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings with family and friends.

The department outlined several key steps to ensure holiday meals are safe to consume, starting with proper food storage and preparation.

Planning and preparation

Before cooking begins, the department recommends storing food at correct temperatures. Refrigerators should be set to 40°F or below, while freezers should maintain 0°F.

Home cooks should make room for holiday ingredients and leftovers by removing outdated items from refrigerators. The department also suggests cleaning refrigerator shelves and storage drawers with hot, soapy water and allowing them to air dry.

Using a cooking thermometer is essential to ensure food reaches safe internal temperatures during preparation.

Safe turkey thawing methods

The USDA outlines three approved methods for safely thawing turkey:

Refrigerator thawing: Allow 24 hours for every four to five pounds of turkey. A 16-pound turkey requires four days to thaw completely.

Cold water thawing: Submerge the turkey in cold water, changing the water every 30 minutes. Allow 30 minutes per pound of turkey.

Microwave thawing: Follow the microwave manufacturer's specific instructions and cook the turkey immediately after thawing.

The department warns against leaving turkey out on counters to thaw. When turkey remains at room temperature for more than two hours, its temperature becomes unsafe even if the center remains frozen. Bacteria can multiply rapidly in the "danger zone" between 40°F and 140°F.

Cooking guidelines

Proper cooking temperatures are critical for food safety. Turkey should reach an internal temperature of 165°F, measured at the thickest parts of the breast, thigh and any stuffing cooked inside the bird.

To prevent cross-contamination, the department recommends washing hands, utensils, countertops and cutting boards thoroughly after handling raw meat. Separate tools should be used for raw and cooked foods.

For stuffing safety, the department suggests cooking stuffing separately according to package instructions or ensuring it reaches 165°F if prepared inside the turkey. Stuffing should only be placed in the turkey just before cooking.

Leftover storage

Leftovers must be refrigerated at 40°F or colder within two hours of cooking to prevent bacterial growth. The department recommends storing leftovers in small, shallow containers for quick cooling.

When reheating leftovers, they should reach 165°F before serving. Refrigerated leftovers should be consumed within three to four days. For longer storage, leftovers can be frozen and used within two to six months for best quality.

Following these guidelines allows families to focus on enjoying their Thanksgiving meals without concerns about foodborne illnesses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.