Safe summer camps: Small Talk Children's Advocacy Center gives tips on choosing the best camp for your kids

The American Camp Association says each summer more than 26 millions children and adults visit summer camps and safety at camp is a big topic for parents

Alex Brace, Director of Small Talk Advocacy Center, says that parents need to be asking questions about the camps protocol before even enrolling their child

Brace also recommends parents to always stop by the camp location and meet the team to get a feel for the atomosphere ahead of enrollment

In the attached video, you'll hear more from Alex Brace about tips for parents

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As classrooms empty across our neighborhoods, summer camps will be filling up. I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence... and I talked with some experts about how parents can chose the safest camp for your kid.

According to the American Camp Association, 55% of camps reported higher overall enrollment compared to last year

The decision of choosing the perfect summer camp can weigh heavy on parents..... The activities, the counselors and even the other camp goers have to be considered and leaders at Small Talk Children's Advocacy Center say parents should not be afraid to ask those questions upfront before choosing where their child will spend a number of weeks

"A big part of that is making sure its a place where your kids feel comfortable.. if there's an opportunity to tour the space before or meet the staff and volunteers whoever will be participating in the program just to make sure its a place where your kids feel safe, feel comfortable" said Alex Brace, executive director of Small Talk.

Its also recommended to ask about the camps background check policy and their phone policy when it comes to allowing children to call home if needed throughout the day

Tonight at ten you'll hear from a YMCA in my neighborhood as they gear up for summer campers

