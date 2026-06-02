LANSING, Mich — After a brief pause in roadwork activity, construction has returned to Michigan Avenue in downtown Lansing, creating new challenges for drivers, pedestrians, and nearby businesses.

Construction has resumed on Michigan Avenue in downtown Lansing, with work underway on the bridges over the Grand River and Museum Drive, reducing traffic to two lanes.

The project is causing detours and route changes for pedestrians and drivers, with some residents expressing frustration over the disruptions.

While construction creates short-term inconveniences, some residents believe the upgrades will enhance downtown Lansing and attract more visitors when the project is completed in mid-September.

WATCH: Roadwork resumes on Michigan Avenue, Impacting drivers and pedestrians

Roadwork resumes on Michigan Avenue, Impacting drivers and pedestrians

The City of Lansing recently began the next phase of the Michigan Avenue reconstruction project with work on the Michigan Avenue bridges over the Grand River and Museum Drive earlier this month. As a result, a stretch of Michigan Avenue has been reduced to two lanes, causing traffic disruptions and changes to familiar routes.

For residents like Lansing Community College student J'len Pembroke, the construction has added frustration to an otherwise routine commute.

Asya Lawrence

Pembroke, who walks the same route to class each week, said the new construction zone has forced him to find alternate paths.

"If I could put it in one word, I'd say frustrating," Pembroke said.

According to Lansing Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick, projects like this one will continue to pop up as summer approaches.

"We're starting to ramp up as we're doing more sewer separation work, and we're getting more funding from the state," Kilpatrick said.

While some residents are inconvenienced by the ongoing construction, others see long-term benefits for the city.

Nicolas Dewey said he believes the improvements will help attract more visitors and strengthen downtown Lansing.

"I think it's nice that they're cleaning up the area down here, get some more people down here, improve the nightlife and day life, and hopefully bring more traffic to the downtown Lansing area," Dewey said.

City officials expect the project to be completed by mid-September. Until then, drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to check the city's online construction map for information about detours, lane closures, and project updates.

As work continues throughout the summer, city leaders say the temporary inconveniences are part of a broader effort to improve infrastructure and support future growth in Lansing.

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