ROAD FACELIFT: Sheldon Avenue fixed up

For years, residents say Sheldon Avenue was filled with potholes.

But earlier this month, the street underwent a repair project, that costed the city about $1.5 Million.

Watch video above to see how residents feel about the repairs.

Bad and beat up, is how residents on Sheldon Avenue used to describe the street. It was filled with pot holes for years.

“I didn't even hardly go this way because it was so bad,” said resident Zina Watson. “I would go all the way around because it was too many holes."

But now residents don't have to deal with those problems. Sheldon recently got a well-deserved facelift.

“They came in, they fixed the sidewalk entrances, made it ADA compliant and they repaved the road about 2 weeks ago,” said council member Ryan Kost.

Kost has been pushing for the project to happen for years now and he said it costed the city about $1.5 million. But this is just the beginning of road repairs in Lansing.

“Theres a lot of major roads being done in Lansing, including Michigan Avenue.”

About a month ago, city council approved a budget for fiscal year 2025, which includes more than $30 million that will go toward Lansing road repairs.

“It's good to see some wins, especially when it comes to roads,” Kost said.

