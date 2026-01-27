Road crews work with sand as bitter cold reduces ice-melting effectiveness

LANSING, Mich — Road crews across mid-Michigan are changing their winter storm strategy as bitter cold temperatures make traditional rock salt less effective on icy roads.



Road crews in Lansing are using sand instead of salt to treat roads due to the bitter cold temperatures in our neighborhoods.

Lansing's public works director says the city has used 5,500 tons of salt this winter so far, nearing a typical year's usage.

A spokesperson for a statewide road group says a short-gap in funding is creating challenges for winter workers.

With below-zero wind chills and daytime highs barely reaching the teens, crews are turning to sand mixed with chloride instead of relying on salt alone. The extreme cold reduces salt's ability to melt snow and ice, forcing a tactical shift in how municipalities fight winter weather.

"We're not using a whole lot right now because of the temps. So that's why you see that sand. It's chloride sand mix," said Andy Kilpatrick, Lansing's director of public works. "That's what we're applying now because it's more effective in providing traction until we get up to say 15 to 20 degrees."

So far this winter, Lansing has used 5,500 tons of salt compared to a typical year's usage of 6,000 to 8,000 tons. Kilpatrick explained that salt's snow-melting power plummets in extreme cold conditions.

"The problem is it'll melt the snow or ice and then you get cold temperatures once that's done and it potentially could refreeze. So sometimes you're doing more harm than good when you're trying to do that," said Kilpatrick.

The city is focusing on sand for traction and urging drivers to reduce speeds as single-digit temperatures persist.

Ed Noyola, spokesperson for the County Road Association of Michigan, said the cold weather challenges will continue for several more days.

"Until the temperature gets up over 10-degrees Fahrenheit, it's still going to have that up and down effect. So this problem is going to stick around for a little while," said Noyola.

Weather isn't the only obstacle facing road crews this winter. A statewide funding shortfall is adding pressure to winter maintenance operations.

"There was $600 million that was taken away from our funding system, and that's causing a little bit of pain and suffering for us as far as 20% less revenue. And that's a problem, especially in the wintertime right now," said Noyola .

Kilpatrick said Lansing has adequate salt supplies and plans to return to traditional salt application once temperatures rise to normal late-January levels.

"We're hoping that if the weather goes as predicted in the weekend and into next week, we'll be able to switch back to the salt on the roads and be able to fully clear things," said Kilpatrick.

Both officials emphasize the importance of safe driving practices, including reducing speed, maintaining following distance and staying alert for icy patches even after storms pass.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

