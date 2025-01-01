Road crews remain on alert for wintry weather as calendar flips to 2025

Road crews in Lansing remained on high alert during Tuesday's snow

The city sent four snow plows to monitor conditions as the calendar flips to 2025

Video shows Lansing's public services director speaking about the city's strategy and what drivers can do to stay safe

The year 2024 ended with slushy snow throughout our neighborhood as road crews remained on alert as the calendar flips to 2025.

Andy Kilpatrick, the city of Lansing's public services director, says a total of four snow plow drivers were out monitoring conditions on Tuesday.

Kilpatrick says the city can send out as many as 15 snow plows if conditions evolve into a snowstorm.

"I think when we'll probbaly see issues is mainly overnight (Wednesday)," Kilpatrick said. "If temperatures start to drop down in to the 20s or 10s any moisture that was on the road could have the possibility of freezing."

Kilpatrick says some areas that freeze over faster than roads include bridges and overpasses. Kilpatrick advises drivers to take it slow, keep their distance and check conditions before heading out.

"Just be extra cautious especially if you have folks who'll be partying for a little bit," Kilpatrick said. "When you get those icy patches... we're more concerned."

