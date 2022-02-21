Road construction to resume on 30 miles of I-69 in Calhoun, Clinton and Eaton Counties

LANSING, Mich. — Construction is resuming on two Michigan Department of Transportation projects on Interstate 69 in Clinton, Eaton and Calhoun Counties. The $283 million investment is expected to support more than 3,500 jobs.

Work will continue to rebuild 25 miles of I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte and Interstate 94 in Marshall. According to the Michigan Drive website, one lane will remain closed from Island Hwy to Kalamo Hwy until Friday, Feb. 25.

Construction will also begin this week on five miles of I-69 between Airport Road and the I-96 and I-69 interchange in Clinton and Eaton Counties. This will result in multiple closures. Francis Road Lane will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Starting on March 1, the ramps on Francis Rd. and Airport Rd. will be closed until July. One lane from I-69 Airport Rd. to I-96 is expected to be closed until November.

Jeff Cranson, the director of communications for the Michigan Department of Transportation, says much of the entire I-69 corridor is getting a lot of work these past couple of years and these next couple of years. "So, it's a little short-term pain for sure. Motorists are going to see a lot of lanes closed, a lot of ramps closed. But in the long term, they're going to have a really smooth freeway that won't need any work for decades because of this investment to rebuild it rather than just you know, resurface and patch lanes as MDOT’s been forced to do for a number of years.”

The projects are a part of the Rebuilding Michigan Program which aims to renew state highways and bridges that carry the most traffic and are critical to the state’s economy.

"This construction season, we will keep building on the great progress we have made to fix I-69 and work to pass the biggest infrastructure budget in Michigan history," Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release.

She says over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges have been fixed since she took office “supporting nearly 82,000 jobs without an increase at the pump.”

“We will keep fixing the damn roads across our state,” she added.

Visit these links for closure updates: https://mdotjboss.state.mi.us/MiDrive/map?constZone=true&lat=42.78410273812566&lon=-84.6395123960261&zoom=12

https://mdotjboss.state.mi.us/MiDrive/map?constZone=true&lat=42.441234331213046&lon=-84.92266783731068&zoom=10

