LANSING, Mich — As more people turn to public transit in the Lansing area, leaders at the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) are taking a closer look at how the system can better serve riders in the future.

CATA is asking riders to complete its "Road Ahead" survey, a long-term planning effort that evaluates routes, schedules, amenities, and overall rider experience.

The survey comes as ridership continues to grow, with CATA reporting an increase of more than 8% over the past year and serving more than 9.5 million riders annually.

Riders shared a variety of priorities, including adding more routes, restoring previous service locations, and improving safety measures such as onboard cameras.

CATA leaders say the agency is facing budget challenges due to reduced state transit grants and declining federal funding, but accessibility and rider safety remain top priorities.



WATCH: Road Ahead: CATA survey seeks input on routes and future transit needs

Road Ahead: CATA survey seeks input on routes and future transit needs

The transit agency recently launched its "Road Ahead" survey, a comprehensive review of routes, schedules, amenities and overall rider experience. The survey is part of a long-range planning effort conducted every 15 to 20 years to help guide the future of public transportation in the region.

The initiative comes as CATA experiences significant ridership growth. According to CEO Bradley T. Funkhouser, ridership has increased by more than 8% compared to last year, with the agency now serving more than 9.5 million riders annually.

"Our ridership is up from last year to this year, over 8%," Funkhouser said. "We're topping over 9.5 million."

Larry Wallace CATA

For many riders, the survey provides an opportunity to share what improvements they would like to see. Some are hoping for expanded service and additional route options.

"It just needs to be more routes," said rider Dominique Pruitt.

Another rider named James said he would like to see Route 3 return to Marketplace.

"They're doing good, but I'd like to see Route 3 going back to Marketplace," he said.

While many riders expressed satisfaction with the current service, others said safety and structure remain important concerns. Pruitt said she would like to see additional security measures, including cameras on buses.

"I have little nieces and nephews and cousins that ride this bus too," Pruitt said. "It just needs to be more structure."

The survey also comes at a financially challenging time for the transit agency. Funkhouser said state budget reductions, combined with declining federal funding, are creating additional pressures.

"In fact, the first round of the state budget lowers the amount of transit grants that we get from the state," Funkhouser said. "In addition to the federal money drying up, it is tough."

Despite those financial challenges, CATA officials say accessibility and safety will remain top priorities as they plan for the future.

The deadline to complete the Road Ahead survey has been extended through June 12. CATA leaders encourage residents and riders to participate and help shape the future of public transportation in the Lansing area.

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