Rivalry reignites as Everett defeats Sexton in season opener

LANSING, Mich — The final bell at Sexton High School may have marked the end of the school day on Thursday, but it also signaled the start of something much bigger — the return of high school football. Fans made their way to Sexton Thursday evening as the highly anticipated rivalry game between Everett and Sexton brought the community together in a celebration of school pride, and competition

Everett and Sexton High Schools kicked off the football season with a spirited rivalry game, drawing excitement from students, parents, and teachers.

Families showed strong support from the stands, celebrating both the game and the return to school.

Teachers emphasized the importance of connecting with students outside the classroom to build stronger relationships and community.

Everett won the game 24–14, but both schools saw the event as a positive and unifying start to the academic year.

Before the first whistle was even blown, excitement was already pulsing through the halls of Sexton High.

“Lots of buzz, lots of positivity,” said a teacher at Everett High School, soaking in the atmosphere ahead of kickoff.

The early-season matchup drew loud cheers from students, parents, and teachers alike — many of whom were just as excited for the chance to support their students off the clock.

Among the crowd was the family of Will Parker, a junior at Everett High, who had just started his school year earlier that week.

“We were happy to start school and get another year down,” said Danielle Brown, Will’s stepmother.

On the other side, Sexton mom, Jasmine Foy, beamed with pride watching her two sons play.

“This is their first time playing together since they were 4 and 5 on flag football,” she shared.

While the game delivered plenty of action on the field, it also offered something more meaningful off of it: connection. Teachers from both schools emphasized how important events like these are in building relationships beyond the classroom.

“I get to talk to the kids on a personal level,” said Deleon Dearing, Sexton assistant athletic director and assistant teacher. “Sometimes they have bad days, and it's good for me to be hands-on with them.”

“It's important not to let your responsibility as a teacher end when the bell rings. I love getting a chance to chat with the students and their parents — to let them know we’re looking out for them,” said Everett English teacher James Radick.

When the final whistle blew, Everett came out on top with a 24–14 win, claiming the first victory of the season. But for many, the real triumph was the sense of unity and support shared by the Lansing community.

A promising kickoff not just to the football season, but to the school year ahead.

