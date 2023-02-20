REO Town Ellison Brewing Company serving $5 jambalaya for Mardi Gras

LANSING, Mich. — Well, we might be very far away from New Orleans for Mardi Gras Tuesday, but you can grab your beads and head to Ellison Brewing Company in REO Town for their celebration.

Starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the brewery will host a welcome to the neighborhood Mardi Gras party to celebrate the new location in REO Town that's been open for a month.

“We are trying to celebrate Mardi Gras for the first time here at the REO Town location, and we want to do something special," said owner Aaron Hanson. "So, we’re going to do a 100 gallon Deep South Louisiana jambalaya cookout.”

Hanson said he ordered the 100 gallon pot for this event and got the idea from social media.

"I got the idea from a guy on YouTube who kind of does this in different size pots for charity or local business," Hanson said. "I was like, 'well, you know, let's see if i can even find one of these gigantic things,' and oddly enough, they’re really hard to find, and I finally found one and got it shipped up here."

He said now that they have the pot, he wants to put it on wheels and take it to different places and host more opportunities for community meals for people who may be in need of food.

“It’s not very often one person can cook for 800 people, I mean that’s literally what this thing can do in six hours," Hanson said. "So for using it for local charity engagement, and we can leverage our wholesale supply chain suppliers versus retail supplies cost, if we can pass that cost onto the community and help families that are maybe food insecure or people that just can’t get a solid meal all the time, yeah we’re all for it. We want to be engaged in the community, but we also want to have fun and use it for special events too.”

For Tuesday's Mardi Gras event, the jambalaya will be made fresh in the morning and put in the pot to serve in a 12-16 ounce bowl for $5. Hanson said they anticipate it can serve up to 800 people and will be dishing out the jambalaya until it's gone.

He also said they encourage people to get in the Mardi Gras spirit by dressing up or dressing to impress and grabbing free beads, Mardi Gras themed drinks and, of course, a bowl of jambalaya.

