Renewable natural gas facility now operates in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Granger Waste Services is working with EDL Energy and Consumers Energy to transform landfill gas into renewable natural gas at a new facility in Lansing.

When organic material breaks down it creates landfill gas. Instead of wasting it, Granger Waste Services has been collecting it through pipes since 1985 to power generators by an EDL electric plant.

Now, this place is being replaced by a renewable natural gas (RNG) facility.

“Now what we do is we filter the landfill gas into renewable natural gas has done by removing the carbon dioxide and nitrogen, the oxygen, and anything that might be coming to the landfill," said Mike Whitney, the EDL planning and production manager at the RNG facility. "What is left remaining is 95% methane, renewable natural gas, that is then put into the utility."

Granger Waste Services says, about 19,000 tons of Methance will be extracted from landfill gas every year. That's enough to power 8,400 homes for a year and to offset the annual emmissions of 5,700 passenger vehicles.

“It's a very good use of renewable energy. It's sustainable," said Charles Hauser, the community relations manager at Granger Waste Services. "As long as we have organics going into this landfill, we'll and EDL will be able to continue to create renewable natural gas from it."

Abigail Wallace, the Energy and Climate policy Coordinator at the Michigan Environmental Council, told Fox 47 in a statement that “Michigan should capture biogas produced by big animal farms and wastewater treatment plants that would otherwise be off-gassed and use that to power industries that are tough to make carbon-free quickly. However, initial research shows that there's only enough biogas available to replace 3 to 6% of Michigan's current natural gas demand.” She further states that “biogas is not a sustainable or long-term solution to decarbonizing our transportation or building sectors nor fighting climate change."

Granger Waste Services and EDL are using gas that would otherwise have been wasted.

Nevertheless, the Michigan Environmental Council said, to combat climate change it is important to fully move away from carbon dioxide and methane-producing fossil fuels, which also means reducing food waste and increasing composting.

