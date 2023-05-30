Remembering heroes: Rolling Thunder honors POWs Memorial Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. — The sound of a motorcycle engine can mean many things to those that love bikes, but for this group named Rolling Thunder, it's a sound of hope.

"Rolling Thunder what we're about is POW, MIA issues, prisoner of war and missing in action," explained Mike Hill, a member of the group. "And we've still got 81,000 prisoners of war and missing in action since World War I, so our job is to stay on the government and make sure that they bring our guys home."

And with that mission, over 100 members showed up Sunday at the Michigan Capitol steps and shared why they made the trip.

"To support our veterans, to support our fallen, to support the fallen veterans that help keep America what it is today, support the veterans," said four members of Rolling Thunder.

And that's exactly why Mike Hill says he's revving the engine.

"That's what this is about. This is about honoring the men and women that gave the ultimate sacrifice, and to let them know that we haven't forgotten about them or their families," said Hill. "I mean everyone says 'Well they've been gone this long its no big deal,' but you still got families that want closure. So we don't leave Americans behind. We bring them home."

As the day progressed, the group peacefully honored those that were still missing and remembered those that were lost.

"A lot of people will think, 'oh, you're raiding our area,' or whatever, but no, this is a peaceful demonstration to let the government know that we're not leaving anyone behind," Hill said.

