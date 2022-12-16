Reality show star gives away $10,000 to single parents, 2 Lansing moms will receive $500

LANSING, Mich. — Jewel Tankard says she knows exactly how it feels to be a single parent, and she's giving away $500 to 20 single parents all over the country, including right here in mid-Michigan.
The Detroit-native and reality show star is very upfront about the hurdles she's overcome to reach success.
Now, she's using her resources to help others out to make sure they have a happy holiday season.
Tankard's foundation held a nationwide contest asking for nominations of single parents who could use an extra $500.
She says it's her way of letting single parents know they are appreciated.
"I just want to have them be inspired. I want them to have hope and know their sacrifices are not in vain. I want them to not give up. I was a single parent before, and it just makes me so happy to be able to do this," Tankard said.
Two moms in Lansing will be awarded $500 this week.
This is the fifth year in a row the foundation has held a Christmas giveaway to help out single parents.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.