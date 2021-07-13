Ranked-Choice Voting placed on the ballot by Lansing City Council

LANSING, Mich. — By a vote of 6 to 1, on Monday, the Lansing City Council decided to add Ranked-Choice Voting to the ballot in November.

Council member Adam Hussain

“It requires voters to rank candidates by a preference on their ballots,” said council member Adam Hussain. “If a candidate wins the majority of first preference votes, he or she is declared the winner.”

If residents vote in favor, Ranked-choice voting will be the “new way” the city’s mayor, city council, and city clerk are elected to office….

The Lansing City Council has been considering putting Ranked Choice voting on the ballot for months now, and it’s gotten a lot of support.

Council member Brian Jackson

“From all indications, this increases democracy,” said council member Brian Jackson. “It also increases participation.”

Jackson said he’s always stood behind the voting method. One of the reasons is because he feels it gives voters more time to make the best decision for them

“This way you could wait till November for each candidate and decide who you want, and save money and increase participation,” Jackson said.

FOX 47 reached out to mayor Andy Schor to get his perspective he said he believes “residents will do their research on this topic make the best decision when it’s on the ballot.”

