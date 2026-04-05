LANSING, Mich — Rain could not stop Easter weekend fun in Lansing on Saturday, as the Downtown Egg-Stravaganza was moved from the Capitol lawn to indoors at Grewal Hall.



Families braved the rainy weather to participate in the downtown Easter event.

Attendees collected eggs at the indoor venue and at various downtown businesses.

Organizers hope for better weather for next year's egg hunt.

Neighbors lined the streets and battled the rain to enjoy the event.

WATCH: Rain moves Lansing's Downtown Egg-Stravaganza indoors for Easter weekend fun

Rain moves Lansing's Downtown Egg-Stravaganza indoors for Easter weekend fun

"The weather was not cooperating with us but we still wanted a reason for everyone to come downtown," Jenea Markham, Downtown Lansing Inc said

Attendees had the chance to continue through downtown to collect even more eggs at booths and businesses.

James, who participated in the egg hunt, said his family still had fun despite the change in venue. When asked what he liked doing the most, he shared his favorite part of the day.

"Grabbing the eggs," James said.

Organizers said they are hoping for better weather next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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