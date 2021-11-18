Radisson Hotel in downtown Lansing will get new name and internal makeover by 2023

LANSING, Mich. — The 256-room Radisson Hotel in downtown Lansing has a new owner and will soon get a new name and a makeover.

The new owners are a privately held investment firm called Waramaug Hospitality.

One company official says the hotel’s location and reputation in the community made it an attractive asset.

“We saw lots of opportunity here with this hotel that’s been operated wonderfully by the prior owner since 1986 under the Radisson brand. We saw an opportunity to come into Lansing and improve the hotel significantly. We’re going to change the brand to Doubletree by Hilton in a few years," said Craig Nussbaum, senior vice president at Waramaug.

The company expects to spend $10 million on renovations.

“All of the rooms will be stripped and everything in them will be replaced, so brand new guest rooms. The bathrooms have already been done. They were completed in 2021. So all new rooms, bathrooms, meeting spaces and the lobby," Nussbaum said.

Officials from the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce say the sale of the hotel is good for the area.

“I think its going to be another very important asset to our downtown as our hotels. We’re just excited for this to happen," said Steve Japinga, vice president of public affairs for the chamber.

While the interior of the hotel will change, Nussbaum said the staff will remain the same.

Nussbaum says the project is expected to get underway next year and the hotel will be opening under the Doubletree by Hilton brand name by 2023.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook