R.E Olds Museum celebrates the 120th anniversary of REO Motor Car Company

Ranson E. Olds founded Olds Motor Works in 1897 and then later founded REO Motor Car Company in 1904.

The impact of both companies was felt worldwide and especially in the Lansing neighborhoods as many community members were employed by the company

This year, The R.E Olds Transportation Museum, former employees and family members are celebrating 120 years since the establishment of REO Motor Car Company

In the attached story, I spoke to attendees of the celebration about what R.E. Olds impact means today

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

120 years of Lansing's automotive history is on display at the R.E Olds Transportation Museum here in my neighborhood and as they recognize this milestone year they’re looking back on the humble beginnings.

“One of the pioneers of the American auto institution" said Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin

Ransom E Olds was a man who wore many hats.

“He was quite the entrepenuer. He really had a mind, a really creative mind" said Debbie Stevens, R.E. Olds great- granddaughter.

But his biggest contribution dates back to 1897 when he founded Olds Motor Works and then later founded REO Motor Car Company in 1904.

“R.E Olds did a lot for the employees and he did a lot for the people of Lansing" said Dick Treiweiler, former REO employee.

Dick Treiweiler started with REO Motor Car Company when he was just 20 years old, fixing and driving trucks like this one.

“All the jobs I had were really pretty good jobs. I road tested that was a lot of fun, road tested all the different truck they had. To think that all started because of R.E Olds." Treiweiler said.

And now the company that once employed 10% of the city of Lansing is celebrating 120 years since its establishment.

“My life has gone so well just because of things like this" Treiweiler said.

Former employees as well as the Olds family are still recognizing REO Motor Car Company and how it changed the automotive industry as we know it.

“It is remarkable that it is still talked about and we have the museum here to educate people" said Debbie Stevens.

And now that acknowledgment extends all the way into the official record of the United States House of Representatives as one of Elissa Slotkin's final acts in the chamber.

A century later… still as important as the day it was founded.

