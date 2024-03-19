Public safety, a top priority in Mayor Schor’s 2025 budget proposal

On Monday Mayor Andy Schor released a $297.3 Million 2025 budget proposal to council.

Schor will like to spend around $100 Million on public safety.

Out of $297 Million in the proposal, Schor wants $100 Million to go toward public safety, starting with hiring 15 new police officers.

“When I came in we had about 201 officers, we have about 211 and now we want that number to be over 235,” Schor said.

The money won't just go to hiring new officers. So far this year, Lansing hasn't had any deadly shootings, however ,there have been 10 non-fatal shootings. Schor believes allocating $300,000 toward the Advance Peace initiative will help tackle the problem.

“They work with folks who could be going down the wrong path,” Schor said. “They identify those people, help them turn their lives around and prevent shootings. It's been working.”

City Council has to approve schor's budget, before its official.

“By the third Monday in May, the expectation is that we have approved the budget, 5 members must support it,” said council vice president Adam Hussain.