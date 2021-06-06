Protestors rally at Capitol in support of Palestinians in Israel-Gaza conflict

LANSING, Mich. — About a hundred protesters gathered at the state Capitol on Saturday to rally in support of Palestine in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Chiffa Addallah-Hassan

“The Capitol is seen as a very important place therefore we want to have the event here to signify how important it is," said rally organizer Chiffa Addallah-Hassan.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. About a hundred people gathered at the capitol to show their support for Palestine.

This rally comes after attacks broke out between the Israelis and Palestinians in east Jerusalem. The attacks have killed at least 230 people including 65 children and left over 1,600 wounded.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Protesters held signs to show their support for Palestine.

Alexander Sauhouri also helped organize the rally and said, even though there was a cease-fire, the conflict is far from over.

Alexander Sauhouri also helped organize the rally and said, even though there was a cease-fire, the conflict is far from over.

“We just don't want people to get the wrong idea that the occupation is over, the apartheid is over, Palestinian suffering is over," Sahouri said. "That stuff's not over, that stuff is still happening.”

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Protesters marched to State Representative Elissa Slotkins office.

The protesters marched to State Representative Elissa Slotkin's office. Sahouri said they're asking Slotkin to sign bill H.R. 2590.

The protesters marched to State Representative Elissa Slotkin's office.

“I would say that she needs to co-sign house resolution 2590," Sahouri said. "That’s the legislation that conditions aid to Israel.”

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Protesters gathered at the capitol to show their support for Palestine.

Addallah-Hassan said it's important that people know how important the issue is.

“We do have Palestinian neighbors. They have Palestinian kids that go to their kids' school, that go to school with them and everything, so we want to let them know that we need to be here for each other,” said Addallah-Hassan.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Protesters gathered at the state capitol and marched to show their support for Palestine.

Sahouri and Addallah-Hassan both said it was amazing to see the level of support Saturday.

“We know that we have a lot of support with us and behind us and we also want everybody to know that we can all be there for each other,” Addallah-Hassan said.

A cease fire between Israel and Palestine went into effect May 21, eleven days after the attacks began.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook